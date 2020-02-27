An off-duty Colorado Springs police officer shot and killed a man who approached him at a fast-food drive-through early Thursday, claiming he had a gun.

The officer was in his personal vehicle at Carl's Jr., 1059 Space Center Drive, around 3:30 a.m. when a man approached him and stated he had a gun. The officer shot him at least once, and the suspect was pronounced dead on scene. The officer, who was wearing civilian clothes and was headed home from work, was uninjured, spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton told The Gazette.

It's unclear if the man reached for his gun or fired his weapon.

On-duty police officers were nearby, investigating a robbery at Loaf 'N Jug, 1019 Space Center Drive, when they were informed of the shooting at the restaurant, located adjacent, Newton said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

An armed robbery at a convenience store about a mile away late Wednesday could be related. There is no known threat to the community, Newton said.