An off-duty Colorado Springs police officer "acted in self-defense" when he fatally shot a man who allegedly entered his car at a fast-food drive thru claiming he had a gun, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Officer Lucas Aragon will not face charges in the death of 28-year-old Desmond Hayes, the office said in a statement Wednesday.
An investigation revealed that Hayes, who was Black, was unarmed, according to the District Attorney's report. Aragon told investigators Hayes had his hand in jacket pocket and was pointing an object toward him "that appeared to be a gun."
The District Attorney's Office, which investigated the shooting with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, provided the following account of the Feb. 27 shooting:
About 3:40 a.m., officers were called to a Loaf 'N Jug, 1019 Space Center Dr., after a caller reported a man, later identified as Hayes, took four or five Modelo beers from the store's cooler and tried to leave without paying. After a clerk tried to block him from leaving, Hayes allegedly said he had a gun, shoved past the clerk and left.
The clerk, who told investigators that he thought Hayes had a gun in his pocket, immediately called 911, as Hayes walked toward the adjacent Waffle House and then Carl's Jr.
In the drive-thru, Hayes approached Aragon's personal vehicle, opened the rear passenger door and told Aragon: "Take me where I want to go or you'll get hurt" and "I have a gun," Aragon told investigators.
Hayes allegedly had his hand in his jacket pocket and was pointing an object at Aragon "that appeared to be a gun," the DA's report said.
Aragon told investigators that he "didn't believe a lesser degree of force was feasible because his gun was his only weapon, there was a gun pointed at him, and that he could not use a lesser degree of force without being shot by Hayes," the report read.
Aragon fired his personal weapon at Hayes, striking him nine times.
The autopsy and toxicology report released last month by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office concluded that Hayes died of multiple gunshot wounds in his face, neck and chest.
Aragon then jumped out of his car, reloaded and called 911, he told investigators. He said he could see Hayes moving in the back seat and he kept his gun trained on him as he waited for law enforcement to arrive.
The Carl's Jr. employee who was working in the drive-thru window told investigators she saw someone moving in the rear passenger seat as Aragon stood outside, according to the report.
During an investigation, police found three Modelo beer bottles in Hayes' jacket pocket and glass fragments from another Modelo beer bottle, the report stated.
No gun was found.
The DA's office said when Hayes was shot, he was committing attempted second-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal trespassing and menacing. The office found that Aragon's use of deadly force was warranted under self-defense.
Hayes, a father of twin 6-year-old girls, moved to Colorado Springs two years ago from Mississippi, looking for a better life for himself, his mother, Ora Hayes previously told The Gazette.
She said her son never owned a weapon and that her son will never get justice.
“The next person may get justice,” she said. “But Desmond will never have justice because he’s not here. His words were silenced, his actions were silenced and no one cared.”
Aragon, who has been employed by the department since July 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, following police protocol when deadly force is used.
The shooting came about seven months after a fatal police shooting in southeast Colorado Springs, in which Aragon and two other officers shot and killed an armed man inside the foyer of a senior living apartment. Police told investigators he refused to put up his hands and continued to pace while holding a gun, before he raised his arm as appearing to shoot.
Twenty gunshot wounds were found on 38-year-old Joshua Vigil’s head, back, chest, stomach and foot, an autopsy showed.
The DA's office ruled the July 23 shooting justified, saying Vigil’s “increasingly erratic behavior” put the officers in a situation that jeopardized their safety and the safety of the residents.
Aragon is under investigation by Internal Affairs in Vigil's killing, the Police Department has said, after he made a statement prior to the shooting that the DA's office found "troubling."
Before the fatal shooting, while Aragon sat in his parked patrol car, he heard a call about an unrelated domestic violence situation — involving a suspect with a knife — over the radio. According to footage from his body-worn camera, Aragon told another officer: “Let’s just go help, so if we can shoot this dude.”