A Sierra High School student was shot off campus Tuesday, prompting school officials to implement a closed campus policy that will extend through the end of next week, if not longer.
Harrison District 2 officials said they learned of the shooting around 1:45 p.m. and were told the student was receiving medical attention. They were unaware of the student's condition, they said.
As a result, district officials said that Sierra High School would implement a closed campus, barring students from leaving during school hours, through at least Sept. 3.
To manage the closed campus, district officials said the high school will run an expanded lunch service to accommodate all students dining on campus, and will be closely monitoring students arriving late or who need to leave early, with a check-in and check-out process.
District officials said the school will also host additional counseling this week to help students and staff who need it.
“Safety and security function best as a community endeavor,” they said in a Tuesday press release.
The investigation is ongoing, they said, adding that the district, as well as the school, were working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Anyone with information on the incident should report it to police, they said.