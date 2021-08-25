Colorado Springs police arrested a juvenile Tuesday they said was involved in a drug deal-turned-shooting.
Shots rang out after several juveniles involved in the deal, near the 3300 block of Monica Drive West, turned ugly Tuesday. One young man was shot, though his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
After the shooting, the perpetrator fled the scene in a car, but school resource officers who were in the area, monitoring police radio traffic, spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. Police ultimately arrested the person they said was involved in the shooting on information they learned during the stop, they said.
There are no other outstanding suspects in the case, and there is no further risk to the public following the incident, police added.
At around 1:45 p.m., Harrison District 2 officials said they learned of a shooting involving a student enrolled at Sierra High School, though police would not confirm if the aforementioned shooting involved Sierra High Schools students.
As a result of a shooting involving one of their students, district officials said that Sierra High School would implement a closed campus, barring students from leaving during school hours, through at least Sept. 3.
To manage the closed campus, district officials said the high school will run an expanded lunch service to accommodate all students dining on campus, and will be closely monitoring students arriving late or who need to leave early, with a check-in and check-out process.
District officials said the school will also host additional counseling this week to help students and staff who need it.
“Safety and security function best as a community endeavor,” they said in a Tuesday press release.
Police investigation into the shooting is ongoing, district officials said, adding that they and the school were working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Anyone with information on the incident should report it to police, they said.