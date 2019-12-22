Natural disasters hit Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region hard in the first half of the 2010s, ranging from devastating wildfires to deadly floods. Here's a look at some disasters during the past decade in the Pikes Peak region.
Waldo Canyon fire - June 2012
On June 22, 2012, a campfire erupted into a raging blaze that would grow and last 19 days, ravaging the westside of Colorado Springs and leaving Teller County residents without access to the city. What began as a small fire that eluded fire officials, the Waldo Canyon fire killed two people. Nearly 350 homes and buildings, more than 18,000 acres of land and the historic Flying W Ranch all turned to ash. Read more about the fire below:
WALDO CANYON FIRE • 5 YEARS LATER
WALDO CANYON FIRE: Flying W Ranch burns to ground
WALDO CANYON FIRE: Memorable images from 2012
Royal Gorge fire - June 2013
On June 11, 2013, a fire ignited south of the Arkansas River near Cañon City. Over five days of burning, the flames crept into the iconic Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. The blaze spared only four of the 52 buildings in the park. Thirty-two wood planks on the bridge caught fire and the aerial cable for the tram ride collapsed after being severely charred. A total 3,218 acres burned over those five days. Read more about the fire below:
Royal Gorge fire destroys 20 structures; Canon City OK
Black Forest fire - June 2013
Tuesday, June 11, 2013 brought back grim memories of the Waldo Canyon Fire. Reports of what became the Black Forest Fire poured in just moments before homes were engulfed by flames. Sweltering temperatures and strong winds during the days of the fire fueled the blaze that caused thousands of northern El Paso County residents to be evacuated. The fire lived 18 days, killing two people and scorching 14,280 acres and nearly 500 homes. In November of 2014, The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that cause and origin of the Black Forest fire could not be determined from the evidence collected.
Read more about the fire below:
Complete timeline of Black Forest fire events
A month later, Black Forest looks years ahead
Black Forest fire: Five years later, residents warily eye looming danger
Manitou Springs, west Colorado Springs Flooding 2013
A year after the Waldo Canyon Fire, nearby mountainsides were left barren of soil, shrubs and trees, making the ground no longer viable to soak up rainfall. Heavy summer rain in July and August rushed down slopes towards valley towns like Green Mountain Falls and Manitou Springs.
On July 1, the first flash flood sent a black wave of water, mud and debris down U.S. 24 through Ute Pass. On July 9 and Aug. 9, flooding surged down the same corridor, sending vehicles down the highway and killing John Collins of Divide. During the week of Sept. 11, officials called the amount of rain "of Biblical proportion." More than 10 inches of rain fell in areas of west Colorado Springs that day. The aftermath showed demolished roads and homes. Two more people, 47-year-old James Bettner and 54-year-old Danny Davis were swept away and died.
Manitou Springs' worst disaster in decades
Thunderstorm brings black water down Waldo burn scar
PHOTOS: Flooding in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs
Destructive Hailstorms 2016
On July 28, 2016, a storm described by meteorologists as a "hail bomb" smashed the Colorado Springs area, resulting in the sixth-most damaging event in Colorado history. More than $350 million in claims were made for damage to homes and vehicles by the storm.
July hail storm in Colorado Springs sixth-most damaging in state history
2018
Then, in Aug. 2018, a hail storm battered Colorado Springs, killing two animals and injuring 14 visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The softball-sized hail broke glass ceilings of indoor exhibits and deemed vehicles not driveable. About 3,400 visitors were evacuated and five people were hospitalized.
Softball-sized hail injures more than a dozen people, kills 2 animals at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Hailstorm a near record-breaker in Colorado Springs, Fountain
PHOTOS: Hail damage in Colorado Springs area
Wind 2017
Hurricane force winds on Jan. 9, 2017 uprooted trees into houses, ripped roofs off buildings, toppled at least three-dozen semis in El Paso County. The winds packed its strongest punch of a Category 2 hurricane. Gusts of 101 mph and 99 mph were recorded at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and Manitou Springs, respectively.
Cleanup could take weeks as a "mountain wave" of wind pounds Colorado Springs
PHOTOS: Wind damage in the Colorado Springs area
Bomb Cyclone 2019
On March 13, 2019, Coloradans became face-to-face with a phenomenon called a "bomb cyclone," which is a weather event that takes place when the barometric pressure drops more than 24 millibars within 24 hours. More than 1,000 motorists were left stranded on parts of Interstate 25, which was shut down for 27 hours, winds topped 96 mph and many were left without power.
Full Coverage: Historic 2019 blizzard in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region
Stranded Falcon woman says storm 'went from virtually nothing to Armageddon'