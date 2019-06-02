fatal
The occupants of a single-vehicle fatal crash in Monument on Friday have been identified as 82-year-old Arthur Ode and 78-year-old Joan Ode from Weatherford, Texas. 

Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the couple's Honda Passport had drifted off southbound I-25 and collided with the Colorado 105 overpass bridge around 10 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the driver to veer off, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler, but police did not suspect that alcohol, drugs or excessive speeds were involved. 

Despite both occupants wearing seat belts, police confirmed that Arthur, the driver, died at the crash site and Joan died later in the hospital.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge that the vehicle collided with for damage, Cutler said.

