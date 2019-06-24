An Idaho nurse who helped authorities link Teller County rancher Patrick Frazee to the alleged murder of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth has a court hearing Monday morning.
Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, 33, is expected to appear by phone at 11 a.m. at a review hearing before Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells.
Review hearings are often scheduled months in advance to deal with issues that may come up. It’s unclear if any business will be taken up before the court.
Kenney, who authorities say was having an affair with Frazee, was the source of many of the allegations against him, reporting that he tried to get her to kill Berreth three times, claiming Berreth was abusing the couple’s daughter.
Kenney said that Frazee ultimately killed Berreth himself with a baseball bat, on Thanksgiving Day, and that Kenney cleaned up Berreth's townhouse afterward. Frazee, 33, is due for trial Oct. 28, accused of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder.
Kenney pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, agreeing to take the stand against Frazee, but will not be sentenced until after the case against Frazee has concluded.
She could be sentenced to probation or up to three years in prison.