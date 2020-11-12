The number of inmates infected with the highly-contagious COVID-19 has plummeted to less than 200, officials said Thursday after hundreds of inmates at the El Paso County jail had finished their quarantine and tested negative for the virus.
According to the latest update from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 148 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The day prior, there were 687 infected inmates.
Inmates who test positive are considered to be positive with the virus until their quarantine is over and they are re-tested with a negative result, said Jacqueline Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Inmates who tested negative were also retested to see if they were positive, Kirby said.
At the outbreak’s peak, 859 inmates were infected with COVID-19, according to a Nov. 8 update on the sheriff’s office’s website. In a jail with an average of about 1,200 inmates, that means about three of every four inmates tested positive.
Since the outbreak was first reported on Oct. 26, the Sheriff’s Office has provided inconsistent reporting on the outbreak on its website, revising its numbers of inmates reportedly testing positive for the virus and claiming errors in data entry.
A Nov. 9 entry — showing 911 positive inmates — was changed two days later to 863 on the website, a change that was made due to names being spelled incorrectly on a list and the scrubbing of duplicates, Kirby said.
The total number of inmates infected since the start of the pandemic in March has also been edited numerous times due to data entry issues, said spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt.
“It was coming from a myriad of sources in the jail which created some of the confusion, so now it is coming from a single point in the jail to our Incident Command Structure. Now that we have got the list scrubbed, we know it is accurate,” Kirby said.
She declined to elaborate on the process of recording the names of those inmates who test positive.
Prior to the current outbreak, three inmates and 11 sheriff's employees contracted coronavirus, including Jeff Hopkins, 41, a jail deputy who died of complications from his illness, which Sheriff Bill Elder said was passed to him by fellow employees.
Masks were not distributed to the inmates until the week of Nov. 1, jail officials said, after the number of infected inmates had jumped from eight to 154 in less than a week.
As of Wednesday, 19 staff tested positive for the virus, according to the sheriff’s office website.