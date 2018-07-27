ST. LOUIS • Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in minutes, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.
The NTSB cited preliminary findings gathered from the video recorder camera system salvaged by divers after the duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. Seventeen of 31 people on board died.
The material was examined at a lab in Washington, but the agency has not yet analyzed the findings and drawn no conclusions about the cause of the accident.
The findings, though, paint a chilling picture of the final few minutes before the boat went under.
The captain and driver boarded the vessel at 6:27 p.m. The excursion usually begins on land at a terminal in Branson. But the video recordings show that at 6:28 p.m., someone briefly stepped onto the rear of the vehicle and told the crew to take the water portion of the tour first. A minute later, with passengers boarding, the captain made a reference to looking at the weather radar before the trip.
The vessel arrived at the lake a few minutes before 7 p.m. and the captain briefed passengers on the location of emergency exits and life jackets, then demonstrated use of life jackets and life rings.
The vessel entered the water around 6:55 p.m. at a time when the water appeared calm, the NTSB said. But suddenly just after 7 p.m., whitecaps rapidly appeared on the water and winds increased, the NTSB said.
The driver lowered plastic side curtains and at 7:01 p.m. the captain made a comment about the storm.
At 7:03 p.m. the captain made a call on a handheld radio but the content was unintelligible. A minute later, an electronic tone associated with the bilge alarm activated.
The captain made another call on a handheld radio at 7:05 but the content was again unintelligible.. Over the next couple of minutes, water splashed inside the passenger compartment.