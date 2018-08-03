The NRA may soon be shooting blanks.
The powerful gun rights group claims it’s facing financial ruin due to a full-frontal assault from the Cuomo administration.
In a recent court filing, the NRA said it suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages as a result of the state’s campaign to dissuade banks and insurance companies from doing business with the gun-loving group.
Cuomo and his state regulators “seek to silence one of America’s oldest constitutional rights advocates,” the National Rifle Association said in the July 20 court filing. “If their abuses are not enjoined, they will soon, substantially, succeed.”
Read more at nydailynews.com