NRA Reaction
Caption +

FILE- In this March 7, 2012 file photo, Illinois gun owners and supporters file out National Rifle Association applications while participating in an Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day convention before marching to the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the National Rifle Association, after the latest school massacre. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

 Seth Perlman
Show MoreShow Less

The NRA may soon be shooting blanks.

The powerful gun rights group claims it’s facing financial ruin due to a full-frontal assault from the Cuomo administration.

In a recent court filing, the NRA said it suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages as a result of the state’s campaign to dissuade banks and insurance companies from doing business with the gun-loving group.

Cuomo and his state regulators “seek to silence one of America’s oldest constitutional rights advocates,” the National Rifle Association said in the July 20 court filing. “If their abuses are not enjoined, they will soon, substantially, succeed.”

Read more at nydailynews.com

Tags