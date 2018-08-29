A Colorado Springs man whose leg was partially amputated after he developed gangrene at the El Paso County jail is threatening to sue.
In a pair of civil claims submitted earlier this month, Don Woodson blamed his life-altering injury on missteps by Colorado Springs police and El Paso County jail deputies — and demanded up to $15 million from each agency.
“What happened to me has affected my soul,” Woodson, 60, told The Gazette in May, rubbing a bandage covering the stump where his left leg was removed just below the knee days after he was booked into jail following a 10-hour standoff with police.
Woodson’s attorney, Daniel S. Soom of New Castle, Pa., did not return a phone message requesting additional comment.
Survivors of a Peyton couple killed in an El Paso County auto crash allegedly caused by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy also appear prepared to file suit.
A claim notice was sent Aug. 20 to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office on behalf of survivors of Dorothy and Kenneth Wuerfele. The couple, in their 70s, died and three others were injured in a July 24 crash on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs.
Claim notices are generally submitted as precursors to a lawsuit.
The allegations come a month after El Paso County paid out $675,000 — the largest settlement on record — to a woman who said she was beaten by jail deputies.
The Woodson case involves a Feb. 2 call that spun out of control at 3435 Mountainside Drive on the city’s northeast side amid reports that Woodson — delusional and off his medication — had repeatedly choked his wife, authorities said.
By the time officers arrived, the woman was already out of the home and safe, but Woodson refused to come out, police say, eventually leading to SWAT officers forcing their way in.
During his interview in late May, Woodson said he was in the grip of a psychotic episode when SWAT officers fired gas canisters into his home and unleashed a police dog that bit his arm and leg as he emerged naked from a bathtub.
The injuries festered in jail, leading to a serious infection that cost Woodson part of his leg, according to medical records from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, where he spent several weeks recuperating after his surgery. Woodson also suffered broken ribs and brain bleeding, his claims allege.
Representatives of the city and county declined to comment, citing potential litigation, but Colorado Springs police previously went on the record defending their actions.
Police spent hours seeking a peaceful resolution without success, said Lt. Dan Lofgren, who supervised the response.
Woodson was deemed an imminent safety threat because he was off his medication, behaving aggressively and had access to a gun, Lofgren said.
The forced entry was approved after consultation with a police commander, a deputy police chief and the police Crisis Intervention Team, a group of officers who are specially trained to defuse crises fueled by mental health concerns.
“Everyone felt the liability was greater if we were to walk away,” Lofgren said. He said Woodson would have been uninjured had he followed commands.
Woodson was treated at the Memorial Central before he was booked into jail, police said.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman wouldn’t discuss what care was provided to him in jail, referring questions to Assistant El Paso County Attorney Lisa Kirkman. She said privacy laws prevented her from commenting in detail, but that any medical decisions concerning Woodson would be the purview of Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., the jail’s for-profit health care provider.
The Sheriff’s Office “does not get involved in medical decisions,” Kirkman said.
Yeleny Suarez, an Armor spokeswoman, said jail medical providers defer to the hospital when it comes to whether an inmate is fit to be incarcerated. She said she couldn’t address Woodson’s case in detail.
Armor Correctional Health Services, which has faced dozens of claims over civil rights violations and allegations of substandard care nationwide, took over medical care at the jail last July.
The company faced criticism — and the threat of up to $100,000 in fines — for early stumbles on the job, but Sheriff Bill Elder later praised Armor for making improvements.
Woodson is a former paralegal who settled in Colorado Springs after a five-year stint in the Army brought him to Fort Carson.
He said he hadn’t had a serious brush with the law until 2016, when he fought with his wife during a period of psychiatric distress. Court records show he pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in that incident under a deal that threw out several misdemeanor counts.
Woodson ultimately pleaded guilty in the February assault and was sentenced to three years on supervised probation.
In the fatal crash, the Colorado State Patrol determined it was caused by deputy Quentin Linebaugh, 29, as he tried to pass two vehicles. He made it around the first vehicle and was passing the Wuerfeles’ 2008 Lincoln pickup when he collided with an oncoming dump truck, causing it to slam into the victims’ pickup, authorities said.
The claim notice didn’t specify how much money is being sought.
Linebaugh was cited with careless driving resulting in death and was placed on leave pending termination, the Sheriff’s Office said in July.
An update on his employment status wasn’t immediately available.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby did not respond to a request for comment.
The Gazette’s Rachel Riley contributed to this story.