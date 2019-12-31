A heroic Pearl Harbor survivor, a courageous El Paso County sheriff’s deputy and a devoted city parks director died in 2018, along with other notable people from the Pikes Peak region.
Among them were:
• Gayle Beshears, 89, Jan. 6. The entrepreneur and philanthropist donated the area’s first digital mammography machine to UCHealth Memorial Hospital. In the years after his wife’s death, he also helped create the Mary Lou Beshears Breast Care Center.
• Edward Rochette, 90, Jan. 18. Served many years as executive director of the Colorado Springs-based American Numismatic Association and devoted his long career to sharing fascinating stories behind coins and medallions, including through books, columns and seminars.
• Jim Johannson, 53, Jan. 21. The longtime USA Hockey executive and U.S. Olympic men’s hockey general manager enjoyed a successful playing career before moving to the front office, winning a national championship at Wisconsin and then representing the United States at the 1988 and 1992 Winter Olympics. Johannson, described as kind, passionate, patriotic and humble, joined USA Hockey in 2000.
• Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, 34, Feb. 5. The husband and father was killed in a shootout during an auto theft investigation. Flick, who had worked his way up to detective in investigations, died on the 11th anniversary of his first day with the Sheriff’s Office. The Colorado Springs native was remembered as a man of integrity, honor and service, “a true hero.”
• Navy Lt. Jim Downing, 104, Feb. 13. The Pearl Harbor survivor became a confidant of presidents and a star of national television. He worked for years for the Navigators ministry in Colorado Springs, wrote books and enjoyed speaking with and learning from children and students.
• Air Force Capt. Mark Weber, 29, March 15. The Colorado Springs resident was among seven airmen who died in a U.S. helicopter crash in western Iraq. Weber was assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.
• Jennifer Reali, 55, March 24. The notorious “fatal attraction” killer of her lover’s wife in 1990 received a life sentence for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, had her sentence commuted in 2011 and was paroled in 2017.
• Taylor White, 21, April 8. A decorated wrestler who won two Colorado Springs metro championships and narrowly missed winning the 5A state heavyweight title as a senior in 2015 for Pine Creek High School. He died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Phoenix.
• Susan Greene, 72, April 19. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s former executive director who famously stepped in to help raise funds to save the orchestra — formerly known as the Colorado Springs Symphony — after it filed for bankruptcy in 2003. She worked tirelessly to promote the institution.
• Retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bill Galvan, 78, May 8. One of the Pikes Peak region’s most energetic and outspoken advocates for veterans. He spent the last years of his life trying to build a home for veterans suffering from ailments such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
• Nancy Lewis, 79, June 30. The former Colorado Springs parks director was a tireless community leader and volunteer, devoting her life to preserving and improving parks. Hired for the Parks and Recreation Department in 1966 as a $1.29-per-hour part-time recreation worker, she rose through the ranks to become head of parks in 1987.
• Peyton Riedel, 25, Aug. 28. The assistant softball coach at Pine Creek High School died in a car crash. She was beloved and had a positive impact on players, with whom she created lifelong friendships.
• Tom Anderson, 88, Oct. 25. Former Colorado Springs councilman, county assessor, Shewmakers Camera owner, Phil Winslow Volkswagen vice president and general manager; friends and family described him as a philanthropist and civic leader who cared deeply about local government and the community’s quality of life.
• George Fellows, 98, Nov. 9. The longest-serving city manager of Colorado Springs and a strong advocate for those with developmental disabilities, Fellows was described as a consummate public servant whose priority was to always do what was in the best interest of the community.
• Wayne Marshall, 75, Nov. 23. Longtime Air Academy High School teacher and coach who was celebrated as a loving father, grandfather, friend and master story teller.
• Lee Bolin, 74, Nov. 24. The co-owner of Saddletree Homes was a successful and respected member of the local homebuilding industry. Known for his folksy radio commercials, in which he told listeners “we build the home you see when you close your eyes and dream.”
• Monsignor John Slattery, 87, Nov. 28. Founding pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the first vicar general of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. An avid outdoors enthusiast, he skied frequently and climbed all of Colorado’s fourteeners.
• Marlin “Si” Sibell, 90, Dec. 11. Former Monument mayor, board member of the Tri Lakes Fire Protection District and volunteer firefighter in Monument; he held many jobs in the private sector, including commercial advertising business owner, welder and power plant worker.