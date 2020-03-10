While the sun has been shining and the ground has been thawing in Colorado Springs this week, local hiking trails are becoming mud pits.

Local trail advocates strongly request hikers, bikers and equestrians do not use dirt trails, but rather choose one of the many urban trail systems in Colorado Springs.

To better protect the sustainability of our local trails and parks, Colorado Springs parks department recommend that hikers travel on the middle of the trail even if it's muddy, hike early morning or late afternoon when muddy areas are more likely to be harder because of cooler weather, and south-facing trails tend to be drier. Due to minimal shade in our city's open spaces, these trails are less likely to be muddy compared to shaded mountain trails.

Here's a list of paved paths to use this mud season until things dry up:

The Midland Trail

This city connector runs east to west, starting at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs. The paved trail runs parallel to U.S. 24. Visit Trails and Open Space Coalition for more information.

Perkins Central Gardens Trail

Stroll through Garden of the Gods on this easy-going 1.5-mile loop trail. Trail users can get up close and personal to the towering red rocks of the garden. Visit gardenofgods.com for more information.

Pikes Peak Greenway/Santa Fe/Fountain Creek/Front Range Trail

The trail of many names, but it's all paved. The name depends where you are on the trail, which connects the north and west area of the Pikes Peak region. The Pikes Peak Greenway is a 16-mile route along Interstate 25 from south of the United States Air Force Academy to the northern section of Fountain. The Santa Fe trail is the northern part of El Paso County that runs from the academy north to Palmer Lake. The Fountain Creek section runs south from Colorado Springs and finally, the Front Range Trail encompasses the entire path in Colorado from Wyoming to New Mexico. Read more about the trail networks from Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Rock Island Trail

There are a few gaps of asphalt on this trail, but it's nothing like the mushy mud you'd find on a mountain trail this time of year. Rock Island trail is east of downtown and runs east to west for roughly 12-miles. Read more at Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Shooks Run Trail

This path runs north to south in central Colorado Springs along the creek. You can connect it to Rock Island trail and it's also a good option to find some shade. More details at Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Templeton Gap Trail

At 4.5 miles, this urban journey makes for a good few-hour walk on the city's north end. It connects the Pikes Peak Greenway to Goose Gossage Sports Complex. Take a detour to Palmer Park before you pass it. Visit Trails and Open Space Coalition for more details.