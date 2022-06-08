Norvell James Simpson, the first Black member of Colorado Springs School District 11’s Board of Education, died Monday after a long illness. He was 91 years old.
A native of Rochester, N.Y., Simpson spent 22 years in the Air Force before retiring to Colorado Springs in 1971. Against the advice of friends and family, he ran for D-11 school board a few years later.
“I was told that no Negro had ever been elected to the Colorado Springs Board of Education,” Simpson told his biographer, Marcella Ruch, for the 2001 book titled Just Doing My Job. “I hoped to change that.”
Simpson served on the board for 10 years, including stints as vice-president and president. According to his biography, the district was dealing with many of the issues it faces today, including declining enrollment, budget concerns, and underpaid teachers.
When district teachers went on strike in December 1975, Simpson walked the picket lines with them to gain a better understanding of their wants and needs. What he heard affected him deeply, according to the book.
“I came to believe their requests were reasonable,” he said. “I tried to persuade the board to act in favor of the teachers.”
Simpson’s empathy with the teachers spilled over into his home life, he said. He decided his family would not celebrate the approaching Christmas holiday if the teachers were still on strike.
Fortunately for the Simpson family, the strike was settled just before Christmas.
A cartoon of Simpson presiding over a board meeting, wearing a battle helmet, appeared in the April 7, 1982 edition of the Colorado Sun.
A few years after serving on the D-11 school board, Simpson returned to the district as a paid employee in the Human Relations department.
In 1990, the Hillside Community Center was renamed the Norvell Simpson Center.
“What an honor!” Simpson told his biographer. “I was and am so proud of this recognition for my contributions to our community, state, and nation.”
Simpson maintained ties to D-11 after he retired. He often served as a substitute administrator, and in his later years he continued to connect with members of the community.
“He was an incredible person,” said district spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “He would stop by the offices even after he retired, just to see how we were doing. I never saw him without a suit and tie. Norvell was one of the most kindhearted people I’ve ever met.”
Family members describe Simpson as a dedicated servant who made friends easily.
"He always wanted to serve the community -- even when maybe he should have been taking care of himself," said his daughter,, Sharon Simpson-Dogon.
"My grandpa was a man who had and could make friends everywhere and consequently turn a quick grocery trip into an hours long adventure," granddaughter Giseleine Dogon said.
Simpson was preceded in death by his wife, Alice. He is survived by daughters Sharon Simpson-Dogon and Leslie Summey, his son Gary, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“It is a good life to reflect on, and I am lucky to have lived it,” Simpson said in his biography. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”