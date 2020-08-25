GREELEY — A student at the University of Northern Colorado was assaulted over the weekend and reports "strongly suggest" the victim was targeted because of their skin color, according to a letter to students from university president Andy Feinstein.
"Our thoughts are with the victim of this incomprehensible act of violence and their family, and university staff members are in contact with them and offering support," the letter says.
Click/tap here for the full statement.
The school was notified on Monday about the hate crime involving a student that occurred off-campus in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 22.
Greeley Police (GPD) responded to the incident, according to the letter from UNC. School officials said they were "angered and disgusted" by what they have learned, but didn't provide specific details due to what they called an "active police investigation."
RELATED:
Elijah McClain, 1 year after his death, drives national narrative on police, race and justice