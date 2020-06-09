Some neighbors are concerned allowing up to 244 homes on 61 acres of land near Powers Boulevard. and Old Ranch Road in addition to the hundreds of other homes planned for the area could cause traffic problems in an evacuation. The Kettle Creek North project is bordered by the North Fork at Briargate neighborhood (background) and the steep banks of Kettle Creek to the north (foreground) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)