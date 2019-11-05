One man sustained life-threatening injuries late Tuesday during a shooting that happened in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly shot near the intersection of Briargate and Union boulevards at about 7 p.m., police said.

After the shooting, the man drove north across Briargate and over a curb, and crashed in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Briargate, an initial investigation revealed. Medical crews responded to the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Police were also investigating a deadly crash on the city's southeast side Tuesday night.