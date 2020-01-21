Yet another northeast Colorado Springs convenience store has been robbed, this one early Tuesday morning.
An armed suspect, clad in black and wearing a hockey mask, entered the 7-Eleven at 7692 Barnes Road shortly after midnight and demanded money from an employee. He fled with an undisclosed amount, according to Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Dan Thompson.
Tuesday's robbery doesn't appear to be connected to a string of recent robberies at a Circle K on Barnes Road about three miles away that involved two suspects, Thompson said.
"It could be possibly, but it wasn't a part of that same pattern we're evaluating at this point," he said.
The suspect in Tuesday's robbery is described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot white male with an average build, Thompson said.
"We didn't find him; we tried hard, though," Thompson said.