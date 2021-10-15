A car crash blocked northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle for a few hours Friday evening, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police said a four-car wreck happened just after 5 p.m. Friday on Academy and Rebecca Lane which is just south of North Carefree. Police also said "a couple people" have been taken to the hospital as a result. Officers were looking at the injuries to determine if the crash warrants an investigation by the department's major crash team.
The road reopened just before 9 p.m.