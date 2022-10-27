The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Castle Rock are open after a vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that closed in the interstate for hours early Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes between exits 174 and exit 181 were closed around 4 a.m.

State patrol told Gazette news partner KKTV that the crash was reported about two miles south of the Plum Creek Parkway exit (181). Troopers are investigating the truck driver’s account of the crash. He said he came upon two vehicles stalled on the shoulder and northbound lanes of I-25, as though they had collided, and was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle in the roadway.

The trucker was unhurt, while the driver who was hit suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to KKTV.

Northbound I-25 fully reopened just before 7 a.m., according to CDOT.

A live CDOT traffic map can be found here.