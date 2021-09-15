Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
(Photo by kali9, istock)

All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 from Bijou Street to Uintah Street are closed following a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening. 

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Colorado Springs police have confirmed that five children were sent to Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs as a result.

Drivers should expect delays and alternate routes are advised. Police are unsure when the road will be reopened.  

Load comments