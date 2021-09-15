All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 from Bijou Street to Uintah Street are closed following a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Colorado Springs police have confirmed that five children were sent to Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs as a result.
Drivers should expect delays and alternate routes are advised. Police are unsure when the road will be reopened.
Alert: Due to a multiple vehicle injury crash, I25 Northbound at Cimarron is closed. Expect delays both directions and alternates routes are strongly encouraged. Time to reopening is unknown but will be updated here. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 16, 2021