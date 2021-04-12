cop lights.jpg

All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed north of Monument because of a crash Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT says I-25 is closed at mile marker 170, which is north of Greenland Road. 

Alternate routes include U.S. 83 east of I-25 and Colorado 105 west of the interstate.

