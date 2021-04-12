All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed north of Monument because of a crash Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT says I-25 is closed at mile marker 170, which is north of Greenland Road.
Alternate routes include U.S. 83 east of I-25 and Colorado 105 west of the interstate.
Click or tap here for updates from CDOT.
I-25 NB: Road closed at MM 170. All lanes are blocked North of Greenland Rd due to a serious crash. Use alternate route. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/tutEKPpPeT— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2021