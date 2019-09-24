Northbound Interstate 25 near Fountain will be reduced to one lane Wednesday night for pothole repairs, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported Tuesday.
The repairs will shut down lanes of the highway between Magrath Avenue and South Academy Boulevard from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, a CDOT news release read. The speed limit through the work zone will be reduced to 45 mph.
CDOT advised motorists:
• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
• Stay alert! Expect the unexpected.
• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
• Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
• Turn on headlights so workers and other drivers can see you.
• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
• Be patient!
