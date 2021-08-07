A section of North Academy Boulevard was still closed Saturday afternoon after Colorado Springs Utilities said a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and flooded the street.
Northbound lanes on northbound Academy were still closed between Shelley Avenue and East Bijou Street as of around 2:15 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities spokesman Eric Isaacson said, but East Pikes Peak Avenue was open.
Police said the crash and subsequent flooding happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Only one vehicle was involved, and no one was injured in the crash.
Isaacson said drivers in the area should use an alternate route while crews continue to work on cleanup, which will likely take “most of the day.”
#Traffic Alert: Academy Blvd. will be down to a single NB lane from Airport to Bijou and Piles Peak will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at Academy for most of the day as crews clean up damage from a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/cDC3uPOzzs— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 7, 2021
“When the hydrant got hit, it took a lot of mud and debris into the street,” Isaacson said. “But there was a ton of water running through so they just have to clean up all that was running through there. It was a good amount of water.”
Isaacson said work areas will be closed off by barricades.