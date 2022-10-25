The North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park will change ownership Nov. 1 when Colorado Parks and Wildlife takes possession.

The agency plans to turn over operations on an interim basis to a new business until it can negotiate a long-term contract, according to a news release.

Until then, the agency does not intend to open the marina store or sell fuel. The boat pump-out station and restrooms will remain operational.

It is unclear whether boats will be able to dock through the winter.

“The main message here is that people and their boats can stay put, for now. But stay tuned. We must find an operator first,” Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman said in the release. “At this point, we probably have more questions than answers. We ask for patience as we work through some complicated issues in the coming days and weeks.”

Current operator Connie Jack surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, according to the release. If Parks and Wildlife can find an interim operator, it intends for that operator to repair the marina’s electric system to allow bubblers to operate through winter and prevent ice from forming. Ice would likely necessitate docked boats’ removal.

Jack has been the principal agent for Colorado Marine and Boat Works, which has owned and operated the marina business for 20 years. Parks and Wildlife has solicited bids for prospective business partners to take over in 2023 and beyond, after Jack's contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The agency hired an electrical consultant during the bidding process who alerted officials on Sept. 29 that the marina's electric circuits were out of compliance with national safety codes. Power was shut off until Jack hired an electrician and made limited repairs. Power returned on Oct. 14 after the marina passed a state inspection.