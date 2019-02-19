FARGO — A new report examining diversity in hundreds of cities across America shows North Dakota cities rank among least diverse in the country.
As immigration reform remains a hot political topic in Congress, personal finance website WalletHub issued a report last week comparing diversity in the country's 501 largest cities.
The experts then scored each city based on three main metrics — ethnoracial diversity relating to ethnicity and race, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity — and came up with a score out of 100 possible points, with higher scores indicating more diversity.
North Dakota had 10 cities in the list, all ranking in the bottom quarter. The highest and lowest ranking cities in North Dakota were Williston (385th) and Jamestown (491st). Fargo ranked 401st overall.