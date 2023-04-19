High winds have threatened fire lines around the North Creek fire as crews continue working the fire in Beulah after the 50-acre blaze reached 100% containment Tuesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews working Wednesday are deepening their fire lines and extinguishing heat in the fire's interior. No smoke is visible, according to the Forest Service, which is leading the fire response this week.

The North Creek fire sparked Saturday and burned into the Junkins burn scar over the weekend, slowing the fire's progression.

The blaze has burned 50 acres of grass, brush and ponderosa pine southwest of Pueblo after officials believe a hunter set a campfire that spread. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, the Forest Service said earlier this week.

Mandatory evacuations for the Red Mountain Youth Camp and surrounding areas in Beulah were lifted on Saturday and downgraded to pre-evacuation status.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a red flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Burning is prohibited, smoking materials should be disposed of safely and machinery that may cause a spark should not be used.

Gusty winds may create areas of blowing dust that could hamper visibility, the Sheriff's Office said.