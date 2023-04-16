The North Creek fire, which has burned approximately 43 acres and is at 10% containment, appears to have been caused by human activity, officials said Sunday.

A campfire, apparently set by a hunter, is believed to be the primary cause of the blaze, and a person of interest has been identified, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

“We would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that many of our day to day actions can have the potential to cause a wildfire,” the Forest Service said in a statement. “The weather in many areas of southern Colorado continues to be dry and warm and there have been a number of wildfires in the past few weeks along the Front Range and in Southern Colorado.”

Authorities cautioned campers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts to think their actions through and avoid any activity that might set off a wildfire.

“Always ensure that you dispose of any heat source properly, trailer chains are not dragging and campfires are built safely and extinguished completely,” officials said. “Remember, we are all responsible for our own actions and we all have the opportunity to prevent wildfires.”

Mandatory evacuations for the Red Mountain Youth Camp and surrounding areas in Beulah were lifted on Saturday and downgraded to pre-evacuation status.