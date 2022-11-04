Residents in a north Colorado Springs neighborhood woke up Tuesday morning to antisemitic flyers strewn about their yards.

Art Cooper, who lives in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood, said his wife found two flyers located on his property. Although not a member of the Jewish community himself, he quickly notified the police.

“If you’re gonna do that crap, you don’t wanna do it around me because I’m gonna fight you tooth and nail,” Cooper, an Air Force veteran, said. “I’m more than willing to stand up against things that are wrong. That’s what we all need to do when this kind of stuff happens."

The flyers came sealed in plastic bags containing a handful of rice to prevent them from blowing away. “Every single aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish,” they read, with 10 Disney executives pictured with Stars of David placed squarely on their foreheads.

The paper also contained what Cooper called “a hidden message” with a large rainbow-colored star of David and pentagram pictured prominently at the top, likely a nod to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Despite the inflammatory content, police did not investigate the incident further since the flyers were not threatening in nature, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Robert Tornabene.

“To investigate matters such as these, a threat of some type would have to be made to meet the burden of probable cause to investigate,” Tornabene wrote in an email to The Gazette.

According to CSPD data, there have been eight hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community this year. However, there have been no hate crime cases against the Colorado Springs Jewish community, down from three anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2021. Incidents such as the flyers are not tracked as hate crimes unless they meet the burden of probable cause.

Hate is nothing new to the Jewish community, according to Rabbi Boaz Vituk of the Chabad of Colorado Springs. It’s been their story for about 3,000 years.

Local synagogues have implemented many security measures to keep hate from turning violent on their property, Vituk said. While faith leaders handle safety concerns, he said each individual can take matters into their own hands in one simple way: bringing light to others.

By acting as a teacher and showing others the good in humanity, he said, they will push away the darkness and hate.

“We are not concentrating on the negative,” Vituk said. “We are not living in the mindset of victims, ‘oh, my gosh, somebody will attack me.’ You’re gonna go crazy like this. You cannot live life like this and be a happy person.”

Sunset Ridge residents identified five flyers in all, which Cooper believes were thrown randomly late at night while the usually active neighborhood watch was asleep. CSPD could not verify whether other neighborhoods were targeted.

“These people to me are nothing but modern-day Nazis. It’s like, ‘dude, how can you even believe this kind of stuff?’ It’s just crazy nonsense,” Cooper said. “These are little baggies of hate.”