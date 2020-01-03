A fire damaged the Carrabba's restaurant near Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The fire started in the kitchen area, according to CSFB Lt. Fred Varnell. Plumes of smoke were visible from the highway when the first engine arrived at 10:01 a.m.
The cause is still under investigation, though firefighters don’t believe the fire started on a stovetop, Varnell said.
The restaurant’s prep crew was evacuating the building at 7120 Campus Drive when firefighters arrived, Varnell said. CSFD tweeted at 10:41 a.m. that the fire was under control.
#Coloradosoringsfire Fire is now under control. Crews remaining on scene to overhaul and begin investigation. @CSPDPIO @local5iaff @CityofCOS— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 3, 2020
No one was injured.
The extent of the damage is still being assessed.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.