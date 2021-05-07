The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department is closing North Cheyenne Canyon Road during weekdays in May while construction crews work on a parking lot improvement project, a city news release said.
The closure began Monday and lasts until May 28, and runs between the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to Helen Hunt Falls, the release said.
The project aims to expand a gravel lot from 75 non-designated spots to 92 designated spaces at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, High Drive and Gold Camp Road, the release said. Concrete curbs and gutters will also be added along with paved surfaces and "accessible parking spaces."
“These improvements will provide some much needed parking relief,” David Deitemeyer, a senior landscape architect for the city, said. “While work is underway, though, visitors can expect North Cheyenne Cañon Park to be busy with very limited parking."
Trails will remain open for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Deitemeyer encouraged visitors to use the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center parking lot and hike or bike into the park until the project is done.
The project, funded by the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax, cost $320,000 dollars. In 1997 voters approved a 1% sales tax to help provide $9.5 million to preserve open spaces, trails and parks, the release said.