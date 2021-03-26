The intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road reopened Friday morning after a week of repairs and re-pavement following a water main break last Friday.
A ruptured pipe buckled roads, disrupted commutes, and left nearby residents and businesses without water last weekend.
Some lanes still remained closed Friday morning including eastbound Maizeland Road's right though lane and right turn lane toward Academy but the bulk of the intersection was back in business, the city's traffic account tweeted.
The intersection reopened after utilities workers labored around the clock, repairing gas and water lines and restoring services, officials said in a news release.
Repair efforts were delayed Saturday when large chunks of asphalt, weakened by thousands of gallons of gushing water, fell into an excavated hole in the road and damaged a gas line, further hampering services to homes and businesses in the area.
The rupture was likely caused by aging infrastructure, city council spokesman Ted Skroback said.
O'dell Isaac and Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.