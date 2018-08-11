A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon that occurred less than a half-mile away from a separate fatal crash Friday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at Maizeland Road and southbound traffic is being diverted to South Carefree Circle. Police expect the intersection to be closed until at least 3:00 p.m.
The motorcyclist was driving north on North Academy Boulevard at "an extremely high rate of speed" when he crashed into a SUV turning left onto Village Road South, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. The motorcyclist, was killed, and the driver of SUV sustained minor injuries.
"The SUV was turning left, but that doesn't mean the driver was at fault," he said. "Investigators are looking into speed as a possibility."
Black did not know whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet or not.
The intersection was closed for three and a half hours.
Friday night's crash was in the 3200 block of North Academy Boulevard between Rebecca Lane and Village Road South. A motorcyclist lost control, was thrown from her bike and died in the crash.
Saturday morning's crash is the 30th traffic fatality in the city this year. At this time last year, there were 21.