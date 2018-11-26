Nooses were found hanging from trees at the state Capitol in Jackson Monday.
The incident occurred the day before the state's runoff election between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy. The race has garnered national attention with the Trump-endorsed Republican proclaiming to a supporter that if she were invited to a "public hanging" she would "be on the front row."
Trump is traveling to Tupelo this afternoon and Biloxi tonight for rallies on Hyde-Smith's behalf.
