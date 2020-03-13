Colorado Springs nonprofits serving populations vulnerable to coronavirus say they're doing what they can to protect clients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified seniors and those with ongoing health problems such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease as being at higher risk for the virus. Homeless people may also be at risk during an outbreak of disease, according to the CDC.
Silver Key Senior Services, a nonprofit that provides group lunches, Meals on Wheels and other support for seniors, is canceling its yoga classes, bingo and other social activities at its facility on Murray Boulevard, but maintaining most of other services and stepping up precautions such as hand washing and cleaning, said president and CEO Jason DeaBueno.
Silver Key is serving its Connections Café lunches throughout the community and residents who don't feel comfortable eating in a group setting can opt for a to-go meal, DeaBueno said. The community lunches Silver Key serves at the Villas at Southgate will be provided exclusively as to-go meals, he said.
"At this point we are doing our best to keep our services going as much as possible," he said.
If clients receiving Meals on Wheels are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, Silver Key is asking them not to meet delivery personnel and instead request that meals be left on their doorsteps, DeaBueno said. Delivery drivers will also maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and clients, according to a news release.
Silver Key also will be offering delivery to seniors who do not feel comfortable leaving their homes, he said.
Clients in need of food from Silver Key's pantry are asked to pick up their items during their scheduled times, according to a news release.
Some Silver Key volunteers are taking a break because they are high-risk of the virus and so the nonprofit is in need of additional healthy residents who can fill in and the nonprofit plans to continue holding orientations for those who are interested.
Springs Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that houses hundreds of homeless residents, also is planning to stay open during the outbreak. It is providing hand sanitizer at every building entrance on its campus, said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission.
"We our ramping up prevention as best as we can," he said.
The mission cleans shared spaces three times a day and is encouraging homeless clients to sleep head-to-foot in its shelters to increase the space between residents, he said.
The nonprofit does not have a clinic on its campus for homeless residents, but Peak Vista Community Health Centers does provide mobile services to clients, he said.
Overall, clients seem calm about the virus, he said.
"Many of them face bigger battles every day. They have seen viruses come and viruses go," he said.