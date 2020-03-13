Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.