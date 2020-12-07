Colorado Gives Day is an annual event to encourage philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. There are more than 2,900 nonprofits to support on Colorado Gives Day, including many in Colorado Springs. One of the nonprofits is Safe Place for Pets, which supports terminally ill people with care for their pets. Executive Director Amalie Fellini plays with Daisy, an eight-year-old Calico kitty on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Daisy’s owner died of Alzheimer’s disease. She was taken in by Safe Place for Pets and is up for adoption. Hospice nurses started the nonprofit nearly 25 years ago. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)