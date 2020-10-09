Gen. William Palmer would approve.
The Friends of Monument Valley Park recently received its fourth State Historical Fund grant to the tune of more than $135,000. The all-volunteer, nonprofit group will use the funds to repair several historic stone features in the two-mile long park, including the stone overlooks, bridges and stairs at the Geologic Column Complex, which was built for the park’s opening in 1907.
"It's (the park) a treasure," says Friends of Monument Valley Park President Teri Peisner. "Palmer gifted it to the city. It was his foresight and dream. He wanted to create an open green space to escape the dust and noise of the city streets. He never allowed cars in the park for that reason."
The Friends organization formed in 2000 and is dedicated to enhancing and improving the park. They took on the work of repairing and preserving the historic stone features because Colorado Springs doesn't have the funds to maintain the stonework. However, the city did chip in $12,000 for the project.
Once the work is finished the nonprofit will have completed almost $500,000 in repairs since beginning work in 2013.
"It would be lost forever if we didn't do this," says Peisner about the park. "We need that connection to the past and repairing and preserving it creates community pride. We often think of it as similar to New York City's Central Park. It’s our Central Park. It was designed in the same manner as Central Park, with cultivated and natural areas."