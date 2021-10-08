A nonprofit is holding an open house to take public feedback on a plan to renovate the city auditorium and turn it into a cultural hub that could include renovated performance space and new businesses.
The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective committed to raising $53 million by March 2023 in promised donations, grants, tax credits and other funding sources to renovate the building as part of a larger agreement that could lead to the group taking ownership of the building. The group committed to holding public meetings to seek feedback on its plans.
The nearly century-old building needs updating because parts of the ceiling are falling off, and the balcony seats are nearly 100 years old and unusable, a city study found.
The collective has a grand vision for the building that would nearly triple the square footage of the building and make it more usable as a performance venue.
The first meeting is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at the City Auditorium, 221 East Kiowa Street. Parking is available on the south side of the City Auditorium and on the street.
Register at communityculturalcollective.org/meetings.