Nonprofit fundraisers and events go virtual

It's becoming a virtual world for some of this season's nonprofit events and fundraising galas.
Following COVID-19 restrictions limiting group gatherings, several of the events that often welcome hundreds of guests are going online instead.
Among the upcoming events:
CASA Light of Hope: The 20th anniversary signature events, breakfast and lunch, have become a Virtual Light of Hope donation drive to support the program for training advocates who are there for abused and neglected children. There is a $200,000 goal at casappr.org. Hear Annie's story and meet a little girl with a heart condition and fluid on the brain born to an addicted, homeless mother who had no prenatal care. The video introduces Annie and the CASA Advocate who was the support system for the now happy and healthy little one.
Kidpower 's Chocoholic FAUX Frolic: The annual chocolate frenzy will be back May 1, 2021. Meanwhile, bids for all the 2020 Chocoholic Frolic silent auction items are online at kidpowercs.org, Friday through Sunday. Kidpower has programs empowering children and young people on how to be safe.
Beyond the Plate: a virtual fundraising evening of cooking and wine featuring Cravings Catering chefs Michelle Talarico and Kathy Dreiling. 5 p.m. June 27. Early Connections Learning Centers on Facebook.
Virtual ADA Celebration: Each year The Independence Center celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a community event. On this 30th anniversary year, participation is online, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 21. For free virtual access: theindependencecenter.org/ada-celebrating-30-years. Featured speakers discuss life before and after ADA, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. Captioning and an American Sign Language interpreter will be provided.