It started with an idea.

Twenty-five years ago, Tony Madone Jr. had already enjoyed a successful career as a farmer in both Colorado and Idaho. But Madone, who says he has a gift for farming, had the thought that too many people didn't have quality produce on their dinner tables — and he needed to do something about it.

That idea blossomed into Colorado Farm to Table, a nonprofit ministry based out of Salida that provides fresh produce annually to food banks, soup kitchens and pantries in all 64 counties across the state.

There are just two rules, says the organization's Board President Lisa Siegfried: First, the produce is never sold. Secondly, it must be given away within 72 hours so it remains fresh.

Colorado Farm to Table operates on 15-acre Shine Farm in Salida. In 2021, the group gave away 139,000 pounds of produce to 109,000 people. The number is lower than years past, said Siegfried; the farm has donated upwards of 350,000 pounds previously.

Initially, Madone ran the operation out-of-pocket, off of a 2-acre farm in Salida. In 2005, after a newspaper ran a story about Madone and Colorado Farm to Table, an accountant stepped up to help Madone turn the operation into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Madone then added a board of directors and volunteers.

When the operation became a nonprofit its leaders began tracking the pounds of produce donated each year, Siegfried said. She estimates the group has donated 2.6 million pounds of produce since 2005.

Also in 2005 was when the operation moved from that 2-acre plot on Vandeveer Ranch to Shine Farm, and the organization had to grow in other areas, too. At one point, Madone said, the nonprofit was buying cabbage and broccoli sets from greenhouse growers. Eventually, the organization bought land and built its own greenhouse and shop for tools and appliances. Even during the early years of the expansion, Madone said the nonprofit increased the amount of produce grown annually.

At its core, Colorado Farm to Table represents an opportunity for people to give of themselves, Madone said.

"After eight years of growing produce and giving it away in the Salida area, other people saw what was being done and wanted to come forward and wanted to use their talent to help do the same thing," Madone said.

He said the accountant who helped set up the 501(c)(3) and served on the board in an accounting capacity helped feed others just as much as he did — even though he couldn't grow anything.

Today, Siegfried said Colorado Farm to Table has two employees working the farm and anywhere between 85 and 160 volunteers assisting with running the farm year-round.

"They're in the greenhouse in April and they're planting seeds, directly sowing seeds, all throughout the year," Sigfried said. "They're cultivating and weeding, they're laying down irrigation ditch, they burning certain areas that need to be burned."

That's all before harvest.

Two such volunteers, David and Cathy Wood, have been volunteering about 10 years. The couple came to Colorado by way of Texas; they had a vacation home, which became their permanent home after retirement. The farm is down the road from the Woods'. David, a Rotary International member, does his best to live to the club's creed of "service above self."

"We've both been volunteer actives all of our adult lives," he said. "We're kind of geared to finding service projects in the community and working on them, and we've learned that Colorado Farm To Table is one of the best ones that we can possibly be involved in."

The Woods plant squash and broccoli for Colorado Farm to Table, and also help with weeding. During harvest time, the couple spends about 20 to 30 hours in the field, working with cabbage, sweet corn and acorn squash.

For Madone, who left Colorado Farm to Table officially just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it's the willingness of volunteers like the Woods that made his idea a reality and much more.

"Certainly, to Salida and the state of Colorado — having served all 64 counties for a number of years, the latter years of my operation — (Colorado Farm to Table) meant something was on the table for those who needed it. But to Salida, to the volunteers like Cathy and David Wood, it gave them an opportunity to give of themselves," he said. "For hundreds of people in that area, it gave them a chance to be a part of giving of themselves. I just can't see that you could do anything better."

To learn more about the organization, or to donate or volunteer visit coloradofarmtotable.org.