Three Colorado Springs attorneys have been chosen as finalists for an open judge seat, the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission announced in a Wednesday release.

During a Tuesday meeting, the commission nominated three veteran attorneys — Yolanda Fennick, Marika Frady, and Cynthia McKedy — for an El Paso County judge position opening up on Friday.

That’s when Samuel Evig moves to the district court system, where he’ll cover both El Paso and Teller counties and hear higher-stakes cases. Evig, former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s last appointment in office, had held the county judgeship since January 2019.

Two of the three finalists announced Tuesday have previously been considered for judge positions.

Fennick, who’s run her own practice specializing in family law since 2006, formerly served as the president of the El Paso County Bar Association and has been practicing law in the Pikes Peak region since 1996, according to her firm’s website. She currently serves on the board of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs and was considered for an open judge position in February.

Frady, who also specializes in family law as well as driving-under-the influence cases, got her start as a prosecutor before starting her own practice. Frady, a University Colorado School of Law graduate, also teaches criminal justice and paralegal studies at a college in Colorado Springs. Frady was also one of three finalists named in April to fill a vacancy created by Laura Findorff, who also moved to the district court system.

Cynthia McKedy, a former deputy district attorney, is a seasoned criminal defense attorney with Anaya-McKedy, P.C. According to the firm’s website, she got her law degree at the University of Denver College of Law in 1996, and trained several up-and-coming deputy district attorneys during her time as a prosecutor.

Gov. Jared Polis, the commission said in the release, has until Oct. 21 to appoint one of the three, who’ll be the 30th judge he’s appointed during his tenure.