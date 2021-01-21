Deliberations are set to resume Monday at the trial of a man accused in the 2017 killings of two Coronado High School teens.
The jury hearing the case against Marco Garcia-Bravo completed its first full day of deliberations Thursday without reaching a verdict, and the trial will not be in session Friday, according to state courts spokesman Robert McCallum.
Garcia-Bravo is charged with 19 counts, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, in the execution-style shootings of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer.
Prosecutors say that Garcia-Bravo was one of two gang assassins who executed a revenge plot, while his attorneys call him the fall guy for his codefendants, who they say blamed the defendant to escape murder convictions.
Of the 10 people charged in the plot, the defendant is the last to be prosecuted.