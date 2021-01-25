Garcia-Bravo

Garcia- Bravo

A jury finished its second day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict in the trial of a man accused in the 2017 abductions and killings of two Coronado High School students.

The panel must decide if Marco Garcia-Bravo, 24, was one of a pair of gunmen who fatally shot 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer along the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road south of Fountain.

Charged with 19 counts, including first-degree murder, Garcia-Bravo faces an automatic life sentence in prison if convicted.

The trial began more than four months ago and waited through multiple delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, each threatening a potential mistrial.

The jury's work continues at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Garcia-Bravo is the last of 10 defendants to be prosecuted in the case. The second man accused of serving as a gunman, Diego Chacon, is serving a 65-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in December 2018.

Deliberations to start in 2017 gang killings of Coronado High School teens
Juror's negative COVID test averts mistrial in 2017 murders of Colorado Springs teens
Colorado Springs girl's abduction paved way to double-killing, witness says
Trial dwells on gang links in 2017 executions of 2 Colorado Springs teens

Tags

Load comments