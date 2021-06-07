There won’t be an” Unstoppable Woman” named this year, but last year’s recipient, Colorado Springs hospital executive Margaret Sabin, will accept the award at an in-person celebration June 30.
A 2021 Unstoppable Woman awardee of the Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs isn’t being presented because of COVID-19 pandemic effects, said campus spokesman Mark Belcher.
Sabin was not feted last year but was given the option to hold the celebration for this year — and she opted for that, he said.
"To honor Margaret in her preferred way, we did not select a new honoree, but we will return to picking a new honoree in 2022," Belcher said.
The June 30th event will be from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., and also will be streamed live with outdoor seating.
In-person and virtual tickets are $65 apiece and can be purchased online at https://kpwe.uccs.edu/unstoppable-2021. Tickets also can be obtained by calling the Ent Center for the Arts Box Office at 255-8181.
The event — normally a luncheon but this year held in the morning — will feature Sabin’s recognition as well as kudos for graduating scholarship recipients.
The event is a fundraiser for the scholarship program, which Karen and Jim Possehl endowed in 1998 to provide financial assistance, community mentorship support and career-building workshops for nontraditional students who are starting or returning to college at UCCS after having overcome significant personal adversity.
The program benefits students of all ages who have prevailed in the face of such hardships as divorce, abuse, family tragedy, illness and other setbacks to pursue a college education.
The scholarship funding renews each year until students graduate.
Karen and Jim Possehl, who also founded Republic Financial Corp. in south Denver in 1971, will speak at this year’s event.
Sabin is the 15th recipient of the award, which became part of the endowed scholarship program in 2006.
Sabin spent 10 years as CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, which operates Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and many outpatient clinics, physician practices and related operations.
In January 2019, she became the first president of southern Colorado operations of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.
She moved into the role of past president on April 1, the hospital system announced, and has transitioned to a new job at Children’s Hospital, focusing on fundraising and research on improving resilience in children and expanding the hospital’s Pediatric Mental Health Institute. She also is working on developing an integrated system of behavioral health care in Colorado.
“Margaret is known for her influence across the Pikes Peak region and is a health care champion who is passionate about building resilient children and families,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in announcing this year’s fundraising event.
In previous recent years, the event has raised around $140,000.
Since its inception, more than 200 scholarships have been awarded through the program.