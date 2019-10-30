Slightly warmer weather is expected to greet trick-or-treaters Thursday after another powerful storm piled on more snow across the Pikes Peak region — icing roads and treating many children to yet another early-season snow day.
Sunny skies are forecast to return to the Front Range on Halloween after the latest arctic blast left another 3 to 5 inches of snow across Colorado Springs late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures should hover around freezing for trick-or-treating on Thursday — practically balmy compared to earlier this week, when temperatures struggled to reach double-digits during daylight hours, while flirting with record lows at night.
"It'll be decent — obviously it'll be cool, so the kids will obviously want to bundle up," said Brad Carlberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. "If (Wednesday night) was Halloween, it would be pretty brutal for the kids."
Forecasters predicted lows on Wednesday night in Colorado Springs to hit or break the overnight record of 1 degree. The conditions put an exclamation point on a frigid week of wintry weather that left many schools closed and many people to seek safety at homeless shelters.
The latest storm added to snowfall totals that are four times higher than normal for this time of year in Colorado Springs.
Through Wednesday, 12.2 inches of snow had fallen this month in the city — 9.5 inches more than typical heading into Halloween, said Steve Hodanish, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
But it was a combination of snow and bitterly cold temperatures that forced most Pikes Peak region schools to close Wednesday.
Arctic air pushing into the region from Canada kept snowplow operators' de-icing chemicals from working properly — rendering plowing crews' efforts nearly useless.
Colorado Springs broke a record for lowest high temperature Wednesday — topping out at just 13 degrees, five degrees colder than the previous record of 18 in 1991.
"Once we drop below 10 degrees, they're almost ineffective," said Jack Ladley, operations manager for Colorado Springs' public works department. He equated conditions on Tuesday night and Wednesday to someone trying to scrape a butter knife over an ice cube.
"That's essentially what our plows are doing out there, when its that doggone cold,” Ladley said. "We’ve been out nonstop since Sunday. It’s just Mother Nature rules. We’re fighting almost a losing battle trying to get down to bare pavement.”
Homeless people flocked to shelters once again, seeking respite from the bitter cold.
Staff at the Salvation Army's 220-bed R.J. Montgomery Center had to turn away some people, because all of its men's and women's beds were full, said Karen Daugherty, who oversees the shelter. A few of its beds set aside for families were open — but only top bunks, which cannot accommodate young children.
At the Springs Rescue Mission, 442 people checked in Tuesday night — leaving shelters there eight people below capacity, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit's chief development officer. Of that total, 36 people were visiting the nonprofit's shelters for the first time.
The nonprofit also kept its facilities running nonstop throughout daylight hours, passing around soup to keep people safe and warm. At one point, 300 people were at its daycenter, Williams said.
"We had it pretty crammed,” Williams said.
Hodanish said Wednesday's storm should mark the last significant snowfall for at least a week — possibly longer.
Temperatures are forecast to hover in the high 30s to low 40s for the next few days, before rising into the 50s on Sunday and into the following week.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel contributed to this account.