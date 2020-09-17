Maybe you've noticed an odd glow recently on Pikes Peak, seen from Teller County. Maybe you will in the coming days in Colorado Springs.
No, extraterrestrial visitors have not landed on America's Mountain.
Too bad, says Jack Glavan, manager of the enterprise responsible for the peak's highway.
"Maybe they could help us with the construction," Glavan says. "Bring some exotic materials or something."
For now, he says his crew has rock and gravel to shore up shoulders of the switchbacking road above timberline. So as not to interrupt Pikes Peak Highway tourists during the day, workers are heading up after the gate closes and fixing the road until about 1 a.m., Glavan said.
That glow you see is the high-powered lighting they're using to illuminate the roughly 200-foot stretch being stabilized.
The work is periodically necessary due to the eroding granite across the mountainside, Glavan said. "We have to watch the shoulders all the time. We just make sure we've got a good base there for the slopes."
Construction is expected to last another week or two. Glavan said the glow will mostly be visible from Teller County, but he suspected some residents in northern Colorado Springs also would get a glimpse of the lit-up site based at the areas known as the Ws and Ragged Edge.