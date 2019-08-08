Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.