Colorado's Democratic legislators and governor don't plan to convene a special session to take up issues in their November ballot measure on use of excess tax revenue.
Gov. Jared Polis, who would be the one to decide, has no plans for a special session, his spokeswoman said Wednesday.
House Democratic leadership also confirmed it does not intend to reconvene on Proposition CC.
State Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo told the Colorado Sun there was "no appetite" for a special session on the measure. Garcia could not be reached Wednesday.
Under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, taxpayers get a small refund when tax revenue exceeds a spending formula that voters put into the Colorado Constitution in 1992.
But Proposition CC would let the state keep TABOR refunds to support education and transportation beginning in the 2020-21 budget year.
Some advocates of a special session wanted to amend Prop. CC to make the excess revenue available sooner, given rosier-than-expected revenue forecasts.
Time is running out for Polis to change his mind about the session. The ballot must be finalized 60 days before the Nov. 5 election, by Sept. 4.
The last special session, for two days in 2017, resulted in a partisan standoff, and nothing reached then-Gov. John Hickenlooper's desk to restore marijuana tax revenue to cultural and social services programs.
A special session costs about $25,400 a day to cover 100 lawmakers and staff.
Polis all but ruled out a special session for any purpose when the legislative session ended in May.
Prop. CC opponents, led by nearly all the legislative Republicans, have said for weeks that a special session could head off a vote in November. They predict CC is headed for defeat.
The No on CC Coalition issued a news release Wednesday to announce it "celebrates" the demise of the never-scheduled session, calling it the "end of the political whiplash."
The coalition contends Colorado taxpayers stand to lose $575 million in refunds this year alone.
“Colorado Democrats’ effort to convene a special session was an incredibly short-sighted maneuver to circumvent House Bills 1257 and 1258, bills which they themselves celebrated and passed earlier this year,” said Amy Oliver Cooke, executive vice president of the Independence Institute and a member of No on CC.
She called CC "attempted robbery in plain view."
“Given the popularity of our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and the continued lack of support for Proposition CC, it makes sense that Colorado Democrats would have tried to strike a grand bargain to get what they ultimately wanted — our money,” Cooke said. “At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Colorado lawmakers have proven themselves incapable of prioritizing a $32.5 billion budget.
"This dysfunction initially spawned Proposition CC, until Democrats realized they were leaving money on the table. Neither plan has proven popular with Coloradans, so it appears we are back to debating Proposition CC. We welcome that battle on behalf of Colorado taxpayers and look forward to its failure in November.”
The Colorado GOP's statement Wednesday cites Referendum C, which promised voters that TABOR money would fund transportation.
"In 2005, Colorado voters were told how excess revenues would be spent, but the state legislature broke that promise and did not properly fund roads and bridges," stated Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Parker. "Don't fall for it again, vote no on Prop CC."
Colorado GOP Chairman Ken Buck, the congressman from Windsor, called TABOR "a long-term commitment."
"And we vigorously oppose any effort to strip taxpayers of their refunds," he said in the statement.