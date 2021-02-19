A court hearing for Leticia Stauch, on trial for the alleged murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, ended without a ruling Friday.
Stauch appeared before William Bain, chief justice for the 4th Judicial District, via video link. Members of Gannon’s family also attended virtually.
The hearing took place after one of Stauch’s public defenders relayed her request for a “conflict hearing,” in which defendants typically claim a conflict of interest with their attorneys in a bid to dismiss them and hire new counsel.
Bain closed the courtroom to everyone except Stauch and her attorneys during the proceedings. He did not comment on the details of the hearing, but did say afterward that he was referring the case to District Judge Gregory Werner to conduct what is known as an Arguello advisement.
Article II, Section 16, of the Colorado Constitution guarantees a defendant’s right to counsel. An Arguello advisement ensures a defendant clearly understands his or her rights before proceeding to trial without an attorney. Failure to make such an advisement can be grounds for a new trial.
“It’s a standard kind of advisement in a criminal case,” Bain said.
The new hearing could take place as early as next week, he said.
Stauch, 38, was arrested March 2, 2020, in South Carolina, weeks after she reported her stepson missing. While in transit from South Carolina to Colorado, she allegedly got out of her handcuffs and attacked a deputy.
Remains believed to be Gannon’s were found March 18 in Florida, according to authorities.
Stauch's murder trial has been beset by postponements and delays, including for two examinations to determine whether she was mentally fit to stand trial. She was found competent both times.