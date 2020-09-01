There is no right or wrong decision when it comes to children attending school this year, Gov. Jared Polis told parents and teachers at Patriot Elementary School at Fort Carson on Tuesday.
“It really depends on your own family,” the democrat said during a stop at the school, one of many during a day-long tour of Colorado Springs and Pueblo where he met with local leaders and community members to discuss their responses to the pandemic. Polis has also made recent stops at Denver-area schools to discuss how they’ve worked with public health authorities to safely reopen.
Some families will find online learning works best for them, while for others it’s in-person instruction, Polis said.
About 15-20% of students statewide opted to start the 2020-2021 school year with virtual learning, he said, though he expects more to return to campus as they feel comfortable.
“We know that social environment and the learning that can occur with classmates and how to cooperate, have successful conflict resolution, and social/emotional learning are a really important part of what kids get out of school,” Polis said.
District 8 worked with El Paso County Public Health to create a back-to-school plan over the summer, prioritizing staff’s return to campus because it was necessary to support students, said Superintendent Keith Owen. The district implemented social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitization measures and is keeping students in small groups that remain together all day.
“We’ve tried to do everything we can to make sure our staff can be here to support our kids, our parents and our community,” Owen said.
That includes in-person and virtual schooling: About 10-15% of the district’s roughly 8,500 students have chosen online schooling to start, Owen said.
He also said the statewide mask mandate helped school districts manage back-to-school expectations and that schools’ ability to remain open depends on the public.
The county's deputy medical director, Dr. Leon Kelly, agreed: “We have all known over the last six months that there’s really no one way to do any of this. We know what works — we have the tool kit that we know can get us there — but it’s on each one of us to use those in ways that allow us to be successful in our own unique situation,” he said.
Teachers told Polis school protocols make them feel safe to attend classes in person. They expressed this sentiment as other Pikes Peak region schools undergo quarantines and temporary closures due to COVID-19 exposures just days into opening for the school year.
“We know there will be cases in the community and those cases can be brought into the school, so it’s about having the right protocols in place to make sure those transmissions don’t spread in the building and we don’t have any more kids get sick,” Owen said. “We know it’s important to so many of our kids to have face-to-face learning.”
“In the beginning, I was a little nervous. I was a little shaken coming to school because of the (case) numbers,” kindergarten teacher Olivia Lee said.
But after speaking with district leaders and seeing safety protocols in place, she felt more secure. “When I’m comfortable, that resonates (with) the students and they feel comfortable too,” she said.
“It was kind of scary coming into the school year not knowing what to expect, how things were going to need to be run,” said fourth-grade teacher Bobby Garcia. “It’s been a safe, healthy environment for our kids and for staff.”
Polis said the state was prioritizing testing for schools when cases or outbreaks occur. Those surges are site-specific, Polis said, and communities far from public testing sites can work with school districts and their county health departments to utilize mobile testing centers.
He touted El Paso County’s newest community drive-thru testing center at The Citadel mall, which offers free testing to anyone who needs it. Polis visited the site earlier Tuesday morning during his tour of Southern Colorado.
Fort Carson also provides testing to soldiers and their families on base, said Col. Kevin R. Bass, Fort Carson’s director of health services and Evans Army Community Hospital commander.
In all, students have quickly adapted to the changes, teachers and parents said.
Aliesha Savoy, a lunch monitor whose son attends virtual instruction at Patriot, said students take initiative to follow procedures like wiping down their tables, washing their hands and putting on their masks after lunch.
“Sometimes they’ll get to it even before I have to remind them to do it,” Savoy said.
“They’ve accepted it. They’ve done everything that needs to be done. They want to be here just as bad as we do, if not more."