No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate

The Colorado Springs Police Department Mobile Command Center at the scene of a standoff in north Colorado Springs on Feb. 16, 2021. Photo courtesy of KKTV.

No officers were injured during an hours-long standoff early Tuesday morning in a north Springs neighborhood.

Police tell 11 News the incident started around 2 a.m. when police began receiving calls from neighbors reporting gunshots coming from a home in the 2400 block of Linenhall Court, near Chapel Hills Drive and Briargate Parkway. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was still firing his weapon. As a precaution, police placed neighbors on a shelter-in-place order and worked to resolve the situation.

At some point during the standoff, police say the suspect took his own life.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 6:15 a.m.

