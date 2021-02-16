No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate

No officers were injured during an hours-long standoff early Tuesday morning in a north Springs neighborhood.
Police tell 11 News the incident started around 2 a.m. when police began receiving calls from neighbors reporting gunshots coming from a home in the 2400 block of Linenhall Court, near Chapel Hills Drive and Briargate Parkway. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was still firing his weapon. As a precaution, police placed neighbors on a shelter-in-place order and worked to resolve the situation.
At some point during the standoff, police say the suspect took his own life.
The shelter-in-place was lifted at 6:15 a.m.
